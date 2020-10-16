Super Eagles midfielder, John Ogu was among thousands of people who took to the streets of Lagos to protest for a better Nigeria.

Ogu joined other entertainment stars in the walk that started at the Lekki Toll Gate to Onikan to demand an overhaul of the Nigeria Police Force.

Meanwhile, football stars including Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger have also shown their support to the cause.

In response to the protests, the Nigerian government disbanded SARS on Sunday and confirmed the formation of the Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT) two days later, but the new development has been rejected by the people who claim it will have the same officers.

After the walk, Ogu, who was part of the Nigeria team that won bronze at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, said he was motivated by the zeal of the Nigerian youth as he narrated his experience on the streets.

“Our generation is awake. I saw angry youth and Nigerians today,” Ogu tweeted.

“It’s no Jamboree, we want change in the country now. God bless everyone who has come out to protest for a better Nigeria. I’m really proud today to be a part of it”