From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has presented cheques of N53,290,000 as compensation to 13 victims of police brutality in the State.

The compensation was recommended by the Judicial Panel of Inquiry against Police Brutality, Human Rights Violations and Related Extra-Judicial Killings constituted by Oyetola in compliance with the directives of the federal government.

While presenting the cheque at the government office, Abere, Osogbo, on Thursday, Oyetola said the gesture was a further testament to the commitment of his government to peace, unity, justice, equality, and indeed, the rule of law.

He stressed that the motive was a deliberate quest to redress the wrongs of yesterday and set the State on the path of true healing.

Oyetola said, “our decision to pay compensation, which ordinarily is not the responsibility of the State, since the police are not directly under our control, is a further testament to the commitment of our Administration to peace, and the rule of law.

“Let me however reiterate here that the list of all those that have secured judgement debts has been passed on to the federal government for necessary action, in line with the recommendation of the Panel.

“As an administration, we understand that no society can truly progress where the reign of injustice, inequality and lawlessness is encouraged to thrive.

“On behalf of the Government and our people, I passionately appeal to all those who are justifiably aggrieved for the wrongs meted to them in one way or the other to forgive and allow the next chapter of true and sustainable healing to open up for the good of all.

“I assure you that we are committed to supporting the Nigeria Police Force in fully implementing relevant reforms that would enable it to play its role of maintaining law and order,” he added.