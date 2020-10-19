Romanus Okoye

Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome has advised Nigeria military not to interfer in the ongoing protest.

He said it is exercise of fundamental right to peaceful protest and advised the military to be more concerned with more serious threats like Bono Haram insurgence. Ozekhome said “the Nigerian Army should go and face the Boko Haram that is daily disgracing and decimating them.”

He alleges, “An Army, some of whose delinquent members are very corrupt and who misappropriate Internally Displaced Persons camp’s allocations, sleep with helpless refugees, etc. An Army where there is daily mass desertion. I beg, let me hear word jare.”