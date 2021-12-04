A group, Prominent Lagos State Indigenes, has pooh-poohed the White Paper on the EndSARS Panel report released by the Lagos State government. It also advised Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu against the proposed peace walk billed for this month. In a statement by its spokesman, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, the group warned that with the volatile economic and security situation in the country, particularly Lagos, it would be suicidal to embark on any walk at the moment.

Some members of the group include Bashorun J.K. Randle, President; Prince Yomi Tokosi General Secretary; Prince Ade Dosunmu, Financial Secretary, and Tolagbe Animashawun. The members expressed the fear that it might be an opportunity for the enemy of Lagos State to set the state on fire with the proposed peace walk

According to the statement, the group implored Governor SanwoOlu to cancel or suspend the peace walk until after the forthcoming Yuletide celebrations.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“We are in perilous times. Most Lagosians are very angry and hungry. There is acute poverty in the land and the atmosphere is very charged and tense. The peace walk may trigger violent reactions. Let hungry, sleeping dogs lie. Not at this period when most Lagosians are looking for how to put one square meal on the table and how to celebrate the Christmas season,” the statement noted.

The group also condemned the Lagos State government’s White Paper on the ENDSARS report and urged the governor to “apologise to Lagosians for the many alleged unarmed young protesters that were mowed down in their prime.”

“The state government should pay adequate compensation to the families of youths murdered in cold blood. A cenotaph should also be erected at the Lekki Toll gate as a memorial for the innocent youths murdered.

“We demand justice for the innocent young unarmed Nigerians mowed down at the Lekki Tollgate. Without justice there can be no peace,” the group said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .