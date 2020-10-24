Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria has accused some unnamed pastors and individuals of being behind the civil unrest across the country that had led to deaths and destruction of property.

Secretary General of the Council, Sheik Nafi’u Baba-Ahmed, told journalists in Abuja, that some of the Christian clerics have fueled the crisis through their unguarded utterances, knowingly or unknowingly.

He said: “It’s unfort unate and disheartening that some individuals, including notable Christian clerics who are expected to caution their followers and help contain the escalating violence, choose to aggravate it through their unguarded and provocative utterances.

“We strongly believe that these utterances which, sometimes, come from the pulpit helped to turn what was presented as a patriotic undertaking into a religious and regional conflict as being witnessed across the country.

“For purpose of records, armed mobs have attacked Muslims and their places of worship and businesses around the country in the name of #EndSARS protest. This was clearly seen in Apo and Dutsen Alhaji in Abuja, Port Harcourt in Rivers state, Sabon Gari in Kano state, Aba in Abia state, and various other locations in Lagos state.

“We must note that violence does no good to anyone neither does it solve any problem, but worsen the situation. Take a look at Libya, Tunisia, Iran, and several other countries at war. The prolonged uprising in the aforementioned countries has obviously crippled their economy, social system and even governance system. We should not allow that to happen here in Nigeria.”

He, however, asked government to take decisive steps to ensure cessation of the atrocities and destructions, and serve justice to all those who have hands