Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned in very strong terms the killing of protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos as well as other parts of our country on Tuesday.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said those responsible for the actions must be held accountable.

The party called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately direct an end to the killings across the country.

@OfficialPDPNig condemns in very strong terms, the killing of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos as well as other parts of our country.

It is shocking that security agents and, in some cases,thugs, were reportedly deployed to end the lives of promising Nigerians. pic.twitter.com/RuIfhRjUTy — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) October 20, 2020

‘It is shocking that security agents and in some cases thugs were reportedly deployed to end the lives of promising Nigerians. This, to say the least, is saddening.

‘Those responsible for the heinous murder of the innocent and harmless Nigerians must account for their nefarious acts.

‘The PDP calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately direct an end to these wanton killings across our nation.

‘We invite the International Criminal Court (ICC), to bring all those responsible for the needless death of these very young Nigerians to justice,’ the opposition party stated.