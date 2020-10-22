Cosmas Omegoh

Following the recent killings of innocent and unarmed protesters in Lagos and other parts of the country by armed soldiers, the US-based organization of Nigerians living abroad, PDP Diaspora Initiative, has issued a solemn condemnation of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for killing innocent Nigerians and violating their rights.

The organization made its position known to newsmen in an October 21 press statement released through its National Publicity Secretary Chidi Igwe.

According to the statement, it is obvious that Nigerians from all sections of the country have lost confidence in President Buhari and his administration and the Nigerian youths want a change in direction for a better future.

“Imagine what is going on in our country right now! Buhari’s administration sent his armed soldiers and police to intimidate peaceful protesters and suppress their voices,” exclaimed PDP Diaspora Initiative founder and National Chair Victoria Pamugo.

“When they realized the brave Nigerian youths are not buying the nonsense Buhari’s government is trying to sell and that Buhari has failed in his attempts to keep the Nigerian youths quiet, the government resorted to violence and took up arms against innocent and unarmed citizens who are protesting against police brutality, injustice, corruption and mismanagement of the country by their president and his cronies. Buhari’s armed soldiers opened fire on peaceful protesters, killing many innocent people and causing many more injuries,” Pamugo lamented.

“The youths they are killing are our children, brothers, sisters, cousins, uncles, etc. What sin did they commit?” she asked.

“They have not done anything wrong!” she noted.

“They are just expressing their constitutional right of peaceful protest and assembly. They did not do anything wrong. They were not burning buildings.

“Yet, Buhari and his people decided to provoke violence and shoot at the youths in order to kill Nigerians who are protesting against his administration’s incompetence, corruption, wickedness against the people, and mismanagement. This is very sad and PDP Diaspora Initiative condemns Buhari’s wicked administration and the killing of innocent, peaceful protesters,” Pamugo decried.

She also noted that the youths are angry because their government has disappointed them and called for an end to corruption, embezzlement and police brutality.

“The Nigerian government is not doing what it is supposed to be doing for the people. All that the fat-cat APC senators and law-makers care about is to gather in Abuja and loot national treasury,” she said.

“They should be ashamed of themselves for killing the Nigerian youth when they have sent their own children to other countries for better education and stronger economies.

“While they do that, Nigerians are suffering because of lack of jobs, lack of hope, lack of good roads, lack of good educational opportunities, lack of a health care system, etc. That is why the youth are angry!”

“Enough is enough!”