Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has frowned at the freezing of the bank accounts of some persons., who participated in the #EndSARS protest against police brutality across the country.

The PDP in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, accused the government of harassing some of the protesters, in disregard to the rights of citizens as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The opposition party said government should take complete responsibility for the violence that trailed the hijack of the #EndSARS protests by hoodlums.

“Instead of pointing accusing fingers on others, the Buhari Presidency should come clean on who used security vehicles to convey and coordinate thugs as well as who deployed soldiers to Lekki Toll gate in Lagos to attack unarmed and peaceful protesters.

“Our party is alarmed by the on-going clampdown and freezing of bank accounts of some Nigerians for participating in the genuine and peaceful protests against police brutality in various parts of our country.

“The freezing of accounts of genuine protesters amounts to a deliberate effort to economically asphyxiate these Nigerians and their families, for calling for good governance, respect for the rights of citizens, end to police brutality and manifest slide to lawlessness under the Buhari administration.

“Such action does not engender hope among citizens, especially the youth. Instead, it goes to validate widely held view that government is not ready to listen to the citizens but has already convicted the protesters.

“It is even more disturbing that the government is hounding peaceful protesters while keeping silent on its alleged role in the mobilization of thugs and hoodlums who unleashed violence on Nigerians on the streets,” the PDP stated.