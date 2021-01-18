From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The counsel to two petitioners who brought a case of police brutality before the judicial panel of inquiry on #EndSARS protest sitting in Ilorin Kwara State, Abdullahi Jimba, urged the panel on Monday to recommend that the fundamental human rights of the petitioners have been trampled upon.

The petitioners, Shuaib Oba Jawando and Alhaji Kehinde Gobir, claimed in their petitions that they were arrested and interrogated for their alleged involvement in April 2018 Offa bank robbery.

They also claimed that they were interrogated by men of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) under dehumanising conditions in Ilorin and Abuja offices.

Giving his final submission before the panel, Jimba said that all that was written in the respondent address was not related to the petition.

The counsel also said that the respondent address aimed at attacking the territorial jurisdiction of the judicial panel, urging the panel members to discountenance the address in its entirety.

Earlier, the respondent counsel, Adekunle Iwalaye, sought relief of the panel to dismiss the Jawando and Gobir’s petitions in its entirety.

The chairman of the panel, retired Justice Tunde Garba, later assured that the petitions would be dealt with appropriately.

The chairman had at the last adjourned date clarified that the petition before the panel have nothing to do with the Offa bank robbery but a case of alleged police brutality.