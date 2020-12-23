By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 67 persons for allegedly looting and burning Police Stations during the #EndSARS protest in the state.

The police said six AK 47 rifles, and several ammuntion which were carted away from Police armouries of Ebut-Ero and Ilemba Hausa police stations were also recovered from the suspects.

Also recovered from some of the suspects were electronics and exortic cars hijacked from owners during the protest.

The suspects were among 103 persons arrested for various criminal acts in the last one month.

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command , Mr Hakeem Odumosu, who paraded the suspects, said , many crimes were busted and many suspects arrested.

He said the Command had put in place more strategies which are in tune with modern and international standards of policing.

“It could be recalled that during the Endsars protest, Ilogbo Police Post, Ilemba- Hausa, Ajangbadi Lagos were set ablaze. Both Police station and exhibit vehicles were burnt while other valuables were stolen by some hoodlums that criminally hijacked the protest. Upon the receipt of the report of the incident, some painstaking Police operatives were deployed to the area to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.

“The exercise paid off, as after four days, the suspects: Chibuike Madu, Maruf Banuso and Timothy Dike ,were arrested in connection with the crime. One unregistered tricycle and motor battery stolen from the burnt Ilogbo Police Post were recovered from them. It was revealed that the suspects participated in the burning of the said Police Post.

“It would also be recalled that during the Endsars protest Ebute-Ero Police Station was set ablaze, armouries were looted with assorted rifles and ammunition carted away by some hoodlums who hijacked the protest. Also, CASH ‘N’ CARRY Leventis was equally vandalized and various items were stolen by the said hoodlums.

“Upon the receipt of the report, operatives from CP Special Squad (CPSS) swung into action and arrested the following suspects in connection with the crime OgidiIsah, Toheen Quadri , Markus Olawale, Adefila Oyebajo, Muyiwa Onikoyi ,Joseph Oyebowale , Adewale Adenekan, Taiwo Fagbemi , Yakubu Olayiwola ,Ahmed Adebayo and Sunday Oladokun. Items recovered from them includes; Four AK47 rifles with 10 rounds of ammunition, one Assault rifle, one locally made gun, eight unexpended cartridges and charms. Other items recovered are: one Samsung Plasma television, one Sonie blender and Infinix phone stolen from CASH ‘N’ CARRY Leventis. The suspects have given the names of their cohorts now at large and are leading the operatives in their arrest”, he said.