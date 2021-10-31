From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A human rights activist, Patrick Eholor, has dragged the Nigeria Police Force to the ECOWAS court for allegedly assaulting him while addressing journalists at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos, during the#EndSARS protesters.

Eholor wants the ECOWAS court to compel the Nigeria Police to pay him N100 million for damages and that officers involved should be sanctioned.

In a letter by made available to Sunday Sun, yesterday, by his legal counsel, Samuel Ihensekhien Jnr, he said: “We sincerely demand that all indicted police officers as mentioned in this petition are all tried and if found culpable dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force and accordingly our client is by this letter seeking reparation of N100m or it is alternative for all damages occasioned on his personality by police officers under your watch.

“Please be guided as sir, we shall expect your response in seven days before we proceed to municipal or the Federal High Court accordingly without any recourse to you.”

He said he decided to approach ECOWAS court to seek justice because of its speedy justice process and boldness on any matter before it.

He said: “You may note that just before the 20th October 2020, I did instruct the legal representative to sue the Nigeria Police Force, and Minister of the FCT for banning EndSars protest or any protest at all in the FCT.

“That case is still ongoing; that is to show I am not sitting on the fence at all, as a renowned activist in addressing the menace of the Nigeria Police Force towards brutalisation of its citizens.

“ECOWAS court is a regional court. It supersedes Nigeria territory and it will address infractions on my person in this regard.

“Meanwhile, I shall be dragging Lagos State RSS also to the municipal Federal High Court, in Lagos State too. My lawyers are already on it.

“Definitely, I shall get justice. I sued the Federal Republic of Nigeria to ECOWAS court on banning Twitter by the Federal Government of Nigeria and already that case filed with other CSOs like SERAP has been separately adjourned for judgment. So I first of all, have confidence in ECOWAS court, and they are fast and efficient in justice delivery.”

He, however, expressed shock over the silence by the Nigeria Police Force on the alleged assault for over six days.

