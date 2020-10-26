Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

No fewer than 144 suspected looters who participated in the mass looting of public and private businesses in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, have been arrested by the State Police Command.

Parading the suspects at the police headquarters in Ilorin, the State Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said all the suspects were arrested with looted items in their possession.

According to him, ‘the Command will ensure all those who looted public and private properties are arrested and the stolen items recovered.’

Commissioner Egbetokun said the arrest will be a continuous exercise in the nooks and crannies of the State.

He explained that the police in collaboration with other security agencies will ensure that no culprit is allowed to escape.

The Commissioner advised those in possession of the stolen items to willingly surrender them to the police.

He said whoever returns the looted items willingly will be pardoned.

The Commissioner called on members of the public to volunteer information to the police to enable it to arrest runaway suspects.