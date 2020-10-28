Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command on Wednesday revealed the extent of damage caused by hoodlums in the state during the #EndSARS protests.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmad Abdurahman, who revealed this while parading 23 suspects alleged to have taken advantage of the protest to engage in acts vandalism, destruction of property and murder and other offences in the state also revealed the identity of policemen who were killed in the process.

According Abdurahman, the police officers include, Inspector John Jesse attached to Emene Police Division, who was gruesomely murdered, set ablaze and burnt beyond recognition by the miscreants in the premises of the Police Station and Constable Ogboji Emmanuel attached to Department of Operations, who was also gruesomely murdered and set ablaze on his way to work at “T-Junction”, Abakpa.

He listed Police stations burnt down to include: “Emene Police Station with two operational Hilux and other vehicles, including exhibits; Amechi-Idodo Police Station; Akwatta Police Post under Central Police Station; Maryland Police Post under Uwani Police Division; and Phase 6 Police Post under Trans-Ekulu Police Division.

Other public and private buildings either burnt or destroyed include: Nigeria Immigration Service Office Complex at Emene; National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Office Building at Emene, Njodo Development Centre, Emene; Enugu North Local Government Council Secretariat’s security house; University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus security house; First, Access, UBA, Fidelity, Eco and other Banks’ ATMs as well as shops.

He appreciated peaceful residents of the state who, he said, have supported the force in the fight against miscreants while urging the youths to remain law-abiding.