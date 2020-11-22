Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Commissioner of Police, CP, Janet Agbede, has assured that the families of policemen in the state who lost their lives during the #EndSARS protest would be compensated.

Agbede, who disclosed this during the visit of the Inspector General of Police committee on assessment of police facilities destroyed during the #EndSARS protest in Aba, said two policemen were killed while the former Zone 6 Police Annex,seven patrol vans and several cars belonging to policemen were burnt.

Speaking through the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna, the CP explained that the police had met with relations of the deceased and would not abandon them, adding that the visit showed that the IGP and the police were not happy with the events of the #EndSARS protest.