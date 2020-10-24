Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

No fewer than four persons were yesterday confirmed dead including a policeman who was beheaded and set ablaze by suspected hoodlums during the EndSARS violent protest in Anambra state.

It was gathered that three other policemen were injured and two civilians also injured during the violence in which seven police stations were set ablaze while other government properties were either burnt or destroyed including the High Court, Ogidi, parts of the Idemili North Local Government Secretariat while Zik Statue at DMGS roundabout was vandalized.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the incidents in a statement said that some arrests have been made while those who sustained various degrees of injuries were receiving treatment in a hospital.

“On the 21/10/2020 at about 11:30pm hoodlums in large number under the guise of ENDSARS protesters attacked Nnewi Police Station, set it ablaze and vandalized patrol vehicles and other exhibits but were prevented from assessing the armoury to cart away arm due to strong resistance placed by policemen on duty.

“Similarly, on the 22/10/2020 between 3:30am and 5:pm, the hoodlums in large number equally attacked Nnewi Area Command, 3-3 Division, Ogbunike/ Isiuwulu, Nnobi and Itchy Divisions as well as peoples club police post, burnt Police vehicles and set the facilities ablaze carting away exhibits kept at the Divisions.

“Also one police officer was beheaded and burnt to ashes while three others sustained various degrees of injuries. The injured police officers were rushed to the hospital for medical attention and they are responding to treatment.

“Consequently, seven other police stations namely CPS/Area Command Onitsha, Ogidi, Awada, Inland Town and B’Divisions successfully repelled the attacks and chased the hoodlums away.

“Also, police operatives in collaboration with members of the Communities comprising of youths, vigilante and Community leaders at Okpoko, CPS Awka, Oraifite, Otolo, Amichi and Oba vehemently resisted attempt by the hoodlums to attack the police Stations.

“However, five persons were attacked in Onitsha and taken to the hospital for medical attention where three have been confirmed dead by the medical doctor while two others are receiving treatment. Other government property burnt or destroyed includes High Court Ogidi, Idemili North LG Secretariat while Zik Statue at DMGS roundabout was vandalized. Arrest was equally made.”

Though normalcy has returned in the state but markets, school, and banks still remain shut as the curfew imposed by Governor Willie Obiano subsists.