By Romanus Okoye, Lagos

A 38-year-old man, Sulaimon Raheem, told the Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters, on Wednesday, that a police corporal, Sunday Davies (aka Kasari) knocked him and a motorcycle rider down with his car and went ahead to shoot him with a gun when he accosted him to know why he hit them.

According to Raheem, who now walks with the aid of a walker, the incident which occured on January 10, 2015, has rendered him almost useless, drained the resources of his family, pointing out that the police has not come to his aid.

The alleged perpetrator is said to be attached to Elere Police Station, Agege.

The petitioner who worked on aluminium doors, windows and roof before the incident, said he was rejected by several hospitals after the incident before he was admitted by LUTH. At the time, he said, he could not walk but remained on the wheelchair before he underwent surgery a few months ago and still needs physiotherapy to perfect his treatment.

His matter was adjourned till January 27 for continued hearing.