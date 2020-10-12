Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Fourteen persons have been arraigned before an Ughelli Magistrate Court, Delta State, in connection with last Thursday’s

#EndSARS protest in the town.

The protest which turned violent led to the alleged killing of a Police Corporal, Stanley Etaga and an unidentified protesters.

Also, a Police Sergeant, Patrick Okuone attached to the Eagle Net Squad of the state command sustained critical injury, just as a police patrol vehicle was damaged.

In suit number MU/193C/2020, six of the accused persons were arraigned on a one-count charge of breach of peace by constituting themselves into nuisance.

The six persons are Precious Mudiaga, Onome Ovie, Ovie Brume, Umukoro Joshua, Duku Evans and Oroghodo Friday.

The other eight were arraigned on a five-count charge bothering on felony and murder in suit number MU/194C/2020.

The eight accused persons include Iboyi Emmanuel, Umukoro Rukevwe, German Oghenekevwe, Moses Eduwekon, Oke John, Ogbonna David, Prosper John and Akpovwigho Eloho.

Prosecutor, Brenda Ejelonu told the court that the offences against the 14 accused persons contravened different sections of the criminal code Cap C21, Vol 1 laws of Delta State of Nigeria.

However, presiding Magistrate, E.A. Odjugo adjourned the case to October 29 for mentioning.

The court granted the first six defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety in like sum.

The court ordered the other eight to be remanded at the Federal Custodial Center in Sapele where they would be quarantined for 14 days before being transferred to Warri Correctional Centre pending advice by the Department of Public Prosecution.