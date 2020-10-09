Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Police Command on Friday said nine persons have so be arrested in connection with the murder of Corporal during a #EndSARS protest in Ughelli area of the state.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya who the arrest in Asaba, added that seven vehicles and six mobile phones were also impounded.

The protest on Thursday had turned violent leading to the alleged killing of Corporal Etaga Stanley attached to ‘A’ Division, Ughelli. His service rifle AK 47 with 25 rounds of ammunition was stolen.

Besides, a Sergeant, Patrick Okuone attached to Eagle-net squad was shot and injured while patrol vehicles were damaged.

Onovwakpoyeya said the protest was sponsored by internet fraudsters, adding that the command described the incident as “provocative, cruel and unwarranted.”

She warned that the command will no longer tolerate any attack on its personnel by any individual or group protesting under any guise.

Onovwakpoyeya insisted that protests must be carried out with all sense of responsibility and within the ambit of the law.

“Henceforth any violent protest and attack on policemen will be viewed seriously and resisted with minimum force. The convener or organizer of such a protest will be held liable and made to face the full wrath of the law along with any other person(s) connected with the protest.

“The Commissioner of Police therefore call on the people of the Delta State to exercise restraint and be patient with the ongoing reforms on SARS already initiated by the Inspector General of Police to curb the excesses of the unit with a view to meet the yearnings and aspirations of members of the public.

“The CP however, reassures that the Command will continue to comply with the Inspector General of Police directives towards preventing any violation of the rights of the citizens and bridging the gap between the Police and members of the public,” she added.