Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has asked Federal Government to quickly attend to the demands of the youths as demonstrated during the EndSARS protest, insisting that the protest was a wake up call to all.

IPAC Chairman, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, made the suggestion during the inauguration of the newly elected executives of IPAC in Abuja, on Thursday.

He said the new executives of IPAC have “rolled their sleeves” in readiness for work that would, expectedly, strengthen and unify political parties in Nigeria.

He appealed to several aggrieved members of the Council to shield their sword and support the new executives in its quest to strengthen the political party system in Nigeria.

He said: “We have resolved as unified body that political parties in Nigeria had to ensure that it work hard and smart to earn the confidence of, not only INEC and other stakeholders, but the respect of Nigerians.

“Past few months did not favour the General Assembly of IPAC to meet. We had planned for a three month period to organize election but COVID-19 disrupted the plans. The pandemic changed everything including the polity and political activities in more profound ways we had never fathomed.

“Everything was made to align with dictates of the new norm resulting from COVID-19 pandemic with its health and safety protocol requirements. The economy shrank so also the political system in same manner. This affected IPAC as it affected everything about us.”

“I am happy that this has been resolved with the emergence of new leadership. I am humbled by the collective decision of members of IPAC that can I continue to oversee affairs of the Council with my great colleagues.”

He, thus, called on member political parties to rise up to the occasion of repositioning of the political parties system for the benefit of Nigerians.