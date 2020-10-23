Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Government says it has uncovered plans by a group of

hoodlums to hide under the guise of #EndSARS protest to raze markets

in the state, particularly Aba.

A release by the State Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Hon. Cosmos Ndukwe disclosed that the hoodlums have formed themselves into

large groups of 200 and advancing to target markets, particularly Ariaria International Market Aba, with the purpose of setting them

ablaze.

Government urged members of various Market Management Committees and

security agencies to be on the alert to avert this proposed heinous

crime.

Part of release read, “Genuine protesters should not allow hoodlums to

divert their attention. We cannot afford to record more loses, as so far, we have crossed the threshold of crimes against humanity. Markets belong to all and as it stands, they have used the Faulks Road divide to block Samek junction leading into Ariaria Market”.

Ndukwe warned that burning down of markets in the state would greatly

affect the economy of Abia State and urged the hoodlums to retrieve

their steps.

Gov Okezie Ikpeazu had earlier while imposing curfew on the state said

that “Law enforcement agents have been detailed to act decisively against anyone willfully disobeying the order”.

He said his administration had to do this to avoid losing control of the situation and allow forces outside the state to have reason to unleash death, sorrow and tears on our people.