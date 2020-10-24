Okey Sampson, Umuahia
Abia State Government has announced the relaxing of the curfew Gov
Okezie Ikpeazu imposed on the cities of Aba and Umuahia in the wake of
the escalation of the violence occasioned by the #EndSARS protest in
the state.
A release to this effect signed by the commissioner for Information,
Chief John Okiyi-Kalu said government after due review and
consideration of the current security situation in the state, and the
readiness of security agencies to effectively contain any act of
criminality by any person or group, “Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has
directed that the prevailing curfew as imposed on Aba and Umuahia be
relaxed to now be 6pm to 6am from Sunday (today)”.
In view of this, the release directed all markets in the affected
cities to reopen during the day while market committees and security
teams mobilize adequate security to watch over the markets at night
and during the day.
“Government wishes to direct all commercial tricycle operators to
henceforth vacate the roads during the curfew time of 6pm-6am daily to
avoid being caught in the evil plans of armed hoodlums who want to
hide under the noble cause of genuine #EndSARS protests to perpetuate
acts of brigandage, arson, armed robbery and other violent crimes
“Tricycle operators that fail to heed this directive will have
themselves to blame as security agents have been authorized to impound
and detain erring operators with their tricycles till the current
curfew regime is lifted”.
While announcing the relaxing of the curfew, government directed that
public and private schools will remain closed till further notice.
Meanwhile, Abia State Government said it has received reports that
stranger elements are moving into the state en masse with possible
nefarious intentions and directed hotel proprietors and managers to
properly scrutinize new guests and report suspicious persons to
security agents for appropriate review.
Government equally said it received reports that some yet to be
identified enemies of Ndigbo were planning to unleash mayhem and burn
down some major markets in the state in order to cause sorrow and
tears to the people of the state and possibly provoke a total
breakdown of law and order.
Government has therefore directed all market committees and security
teams to mobilize immediately and protect the markets.
