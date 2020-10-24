Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Government has announced the relaxing of the curfew Gov

Okezie Ikpeazu imposed on the cities of Aba and Umuahia in the wake of

the escalation of the violence occasioned by the #EndSARS protest in

the state.

A release to this effect signed by the commissioner for Information,

Chief John Okiyi-Kalu said government after due review and

consideration of the current security situation in the state, and the

readiness of security agencies to effectively contain any act of

criminality by any person or group, “Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has

directed that the prevailing curfew as imposed on Aba and Umuahia be

relaxed to now be 6pm to 6am from Sunday (today)”.

In view of this, the release directed all markets in the affected

cities to reopen during the day while market committees and security

teams mobilize adequate security to watch over the markets at night

and during the day.

“Government wishes to direct all commercial tricycle operators to

henceforth vacate the roads during the curfew time of 6pm-6am daily to

avoid being caught in the evil plans of armed hoodlums who want to

hide under the noble cause of genuine #EndSARS protests to perpetuate

acts of brigandage, arson, armed robbery and other violent crimes

“Tricycle operators that fail to heed this directive will have

themselves to blame as security agents have been authorized to impound

and detain erring operators with their tricycles till the current

curfew regime is lifted”.

While announcing the relaxing of the curfew, government directed that

public and private schools will remain closed till further notice.

Meanwhile, Abia State Government said it has received reports that

stranger elements are moving into the state en masse with possible

nefarious intentions and directed hotel proprietors and managers to

properly scrutinize new guests and report suspicious persons to

security agents for appropriate review.

Government equally said it received reports that some yet to be

identified enemies of Ndigbo were planning to unleash mayhem and burn

down some major markets in the state in order to cause sorrow and

tears to the people of the state and possibly provoke a total

breakdown of law and order.

Government has therefore directed all market committees and security

teams to mobilize immediately and protect the markets.