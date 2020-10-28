Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Ukwa/Ngwa ethnic nationality of Abia State has called on the protesters of the #EndSARS campaign to pursue peace and stop the destruction of property in Aba and Umuahia.

The group, which embarked on a cleanup exercise and sensitization of market Associations in Aba, described the destruction of the famous Aba town hall as a desecration of the land.

Addressing youths and people of Aba, Coordinator of the clean up exercise, Chief Uzo Ihuka, explained that the agitations had drawn the attention of the federal and state governments for negotiations before the shooting incident at Lekki toll gate, Lagos, brought about a twist of events.

In his words; “We cannot but weep at the extent of wanton destruction of our historical heritage, the Aba town hall which is over 100 years. For instance, Aba town hall was where the famous Aba Women riot of 1929 kicked off. Private residences, financial institutions and businesses were not spared. This violence resulted in loss of lives.

“Aba belongs to all of us, the indigenes and the inhabitants; the combination of all of us is what makes Aba thick. We must not also forget that Aba is our motherland, where everyone can come empty handed and rise to the peak of whatever trade they choose.

He sympathized with those affected by the destruction and urged not to take laws into their hands.

Noting that Gov.Okezie Ikpeazu had set up a panel of inquiry to investigate the incident and make recommendations, the Ukwa Ngwa leader assured that victims of the destruction would receive succour.