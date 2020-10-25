Ben Dunno, Warri

A Right Activist and National Vice President, Committee for Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) Comrade (Dr) Kehinde Taiga, has called on the federal government to immediately begin the process of police reform as demanded by the #EndSARS protesters so as to douse the growing tension across the country.

He however noted that before there could be holistic reform of the police force, the judiciary must also be tinker with, as both the police and judicial system are inseparable instrumentation of projecting justice, equity and fairness in an ideal society.

Making this suggestion in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri yesteday, Taiga stated that the genuine intentions of the protesters was to bring about an enduring reform that would guaranty the protection of rights and privileges of every citizen in line with rule of law enshrined in the constitution.

According to him; “The original plan of the well organized #EndSARS protest was for it to be peaceful all through but unfortunately it was hijacked by hoodlums that were released by some politicians to create a tensed atmosphere in a desperate effort to discredit the protest and tag it violence.”

“While i condemned in strong terms the shooting of the harmless #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki tollgate, i want to passionately appeal the federal government to set up a panel of inquiry to probe this dastardly act will the view of bringing the perpetrators to justice”.

“Also the ugly incident at Apo area of Abuja, in the heart of the federal capital, must be looked into and the those behind the act of the reckless destruction of valuables, especially cars and property as well as attacks on communities be made to face the law of the land”.

“In the meantime, i appeal to the Nigerian youths across the country to put an end to the ongoing destruction and looting of public assets and private property in the name of #EndSARS protests and allow reasoning prevail as that was not part of the agenda of the organizers”.

“Even as it has become evident that the protest had been hijacked by some mischievous politicians who now want to whip up both ethnic and religious sentiments to divide the united Nigerian youths, i passionately appeal to the youths not to allow themselves to be used by these disgruntled elements for their selfish interest”.

Consequently, Taiga called on President Muhammed Buhari, to as a matter of urgency commence the the process of police and judicial reform in the country, as a way of not only assuaging the youths but building a foundation of an egalitarian society where justice and rule of law prevails.

He also requested that the federal government compesate all those categorized as the genuine #EndSARS protesters across the country who lost their lives and loved ones in the protest, adding that its the only way the nation can appreciate them for laying down their lives in order to bring about a desired reform to the nation when it mattered most.