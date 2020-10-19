The Ondo State House of Assembly has urged the federal and state governments to take urgent steps to address the agitation of the youth across the country.

Mr Bamidele Oloyelogun, the Speaker of the House, made the call in a statement issued by the spokesman of the House, Mr Olugbenga Omole on Monday in Akure.

The speaker, who condemned the reported cases of police brutality, called for immediate reform that would ensure sanity in the force.

The lawmakers, who commended the youths for their resilience since the protest started, urged them to be peaceful in their approach in order to attract more empathy and make their voices heard.

The lawmakers also lauded the state governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his readiness to set up a committee that would collate reports of victims of police brutality in the state with a view to making redress.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akeredolu while addressing the EndSars protesters in Akure earlier, promised to set up a committee to collate cases of infractions on people’s rights by the police.

The governor, who said the committee would be inaugurated soon, pledged his support toward ending police brutality in all ramifications in the state.

The lawmakers described the governor’s position as a step in the right direction. (NAN)