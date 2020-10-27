Tony Osauzo, Benin‎

‎

Archbishop Margaret Idahosa of the Church of God Mission Int’l (CGMI), yesterday, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to do more at assuaging the already tensed polity by acceding to the demands of the protesting youths.

The appeal was contained in a statement signed by Odemwingie Okundaye, the Director of Administration of the church and made available to newsmen in Benin.

In the statement, Archbishop Idahosa urged the president to set in motion various actions by which the common patrimony can better be managed for the ultimate benefit of every citizen regardless of creed or tribe.

“We have watched with keen interest the events in our nation and it behoves on us as a church to speak for the oppressed, to stand for good governance, equity and the sanctity of life.

“This is so because the church is a microcosm of the society and a conglomerate of diverse backgrounds.

“The Church of God Mission Int’l (CGMI) can not keep silent and watch the lives of our youths wasted by those who have been entrusted with the responsibility of protecting them.

“CGMI at such a time as this would like to commiserate with the families of those who have lost their lives before and during the protests. Jesus Christ died for humanity and would love to see all men saved and not perish”, the statement said, adding that “Every great nation can point at some time in their history when through a struggle they transitioned into greatness”.

It noted that the present agitations go beyond just reforming the police, which is just a symptom of the deplorable state of our polity, stressing that the protests were as a result of the long years of neglect and insensitivity of leadership, arising from bad governance, impunity, abject poverty and extra judicial killings among others in our nation.

Archbishop Idahosa while calling for positive measures in the approaches of government at addressing the issues, stressed that leaders must understand that display of wealth without conscience is a sin and God will hold them accountable.

‎

She commended the youths for the peaceful manner they have conducted themselves during these protests and assuured that CGMI would continue to uphold the nation and leaders in prayers, adding that God has placed them as watchmen over cities, states, and nations.

“We shall triumph over these present challenges”, she further assured.‎

‎

‎

‎

‎