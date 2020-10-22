Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Northern States Governors’ Forum rose from an emergency meeting on Thursday in Kaduna and extensively discussed issues bordering on National Security particularly the nationwide Endsars protest which has led to the wanton destruction of lives and property in some parts of the country.

The governors declared that ENDSARS protesters and hoodlums cannot change the regime for Nigerians.

This was contained in a communique issued and read by the chairman of the governor’s Forum who is the governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong.

“Concerned by these development, the Northern States Governors Forum met and deliberated on the matter.

The Forum however, expressed worry and concern on why the protests have persisted despite the magnanimity exhibited by the Federal Government and various State Govenments

calls from well-meaning Nigerians to put an end to the protest.

“The meeting discussed the various dimensions of Endsars protest in the Country.

“While appreciating across constitutional rights of all citizen to express concern even by way of protest, it however condemned the incessant destruction of lives and properties that ensued in the

process.

“Forum commiserates with those who lost their lives, the wounded and those whose properties where destroyed.

“Forum strongly sues for unity and peaceful co-existence of all citizens and groups of people in Nigeria. Urge all Nigerians to see themselves as equal citizens of the country as the unity of Nigeria cannot be compromised.

“The Forum regrets the diabolical influencers in form of hooliganism, ethno-religious bigots and even political marauders who are bent on pulling the nation down its knees and pushing for regime change.

“The Forum called on all Nigerians to resist these enemies of the nation by

supporting Mr. President, the Federal Government and democracy at large.

“Forum appeal to all citizens to restraint themselves from unwarranted disposition of sentiments, harassment and intimidation of other citizens resident in their home states.

Forum notes that all these are antics of the enemies of the country who are violently pushing for regime change outside the ballot box.

“Forum resolve further intensify their strategic engagements among different levels of stakeholders in their respective states.

“Forum also notes the heavy presence of external influencers both locally and internationally. Called on all citizens particularly community leaders and youth groups to be very vigilant and report the presence of such people to security agencies.

“The Forum calls for comprehensive and robust reforms in the Police Force. She supports various Federal Government

initiatives put in place by the Federal Government and will ensure that they are fast track and given more impetus by

the Nineteen (19) Northern states.

“The Forum advocates for the Constitution of Judicial Commission of enquiry to investigate all levels of

destruction and killings during the Endsars protest.

“Calls for greater synergy between the state and the federal government in strengthening the unity, oneness and overall development of the country.

“Federal Government to explore the possibility of ending ASUU strike. Most of the youths are idle staying at home.

“Forum further restates her commitment in exploring area of reviving the ailing economy of the North with reference to

those areas of comparative advantage.

“The Forum is in synergy with other Governors in the South-West, South-South and South-East to address these challenges of nationhood headlong. Together we shall keep Nigeria united and indissoluble.

“The Forum restates its confidence in the unity of Nigeria and support all our colleagues in other states of the

Federation in our collective efforts to restore peace and stability.

“The Forun salutes the resilience and restraint of the Northen Youths in the face of the current challenges. Also,

the Forum acknowledges the leadership qualities exhibited by some prominent Nigerian Leaders in persuading and calming nerves of the youths”. The communique said.