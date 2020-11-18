Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The National Association of Sabbath Youths (NASY) has described the recent #EndSARS protest as a result of worsening leadership in Nigeria stating that the Federal Government should be held responsible for the protest that degenerated into the destruction of lives and properties nationwide.

Rising from its two-day national conference tagged, “The Counsel of Jethro”, held at Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area, Anambra State, NASY accused the Federal Government of not taking care of the welfare of Nigerians especially as it concerns youth leadership, security and employment.

Speaking through her National President, Apostle Yoshua Ben Yaaqobh, NASY stated that, ‘the #EndSARS saga perpetrated by worst leadership ever (in a nation like ours ) is a clear note that clarifies harsh troubles militating against the bliss of the youths.

‘When shall this questionable government of the aged, same faced and family transferring governance in Nigeria shift power to youths? All youths, irrespective of religion and tribe need to join forces to righteously and peacefully end the grip of power by the conscienceless politicians so as to get into the governance of the State.’

Contributing, the National coordinating President of Sabbath Association of Nigeria, Bishop Dr Raphael BC Nwankwo, regretted that Nigeria produces youths that graduate every year without any plan for them. He said the government must be interested in the welfare of the people they govern noting that the #EndSARS protest is a wakeup call and the beginning of what is to come in future.

A resource cleric, Rev John Oguaju, General Overseer, House of Prayer International, Orlu, Imo State, added that people are frustrated in Nigeria urging the leaders to do the right thing so that youth restiveness would stop.

Among those that participated included, NASY national patron and conference co-sponsor, Rev Amb Moses Okoye, Evangelist Light O Hart- guest lecturer who spoke on ‘Good leadership, the key to success’, Nabi Onyebunyah S. Onyeagorom who dwelt on ‘Hierarchies/Authorities in the Family’, Cohen David C Ani that lectured on ‘Leadership’ and Rabbi I. Uzochukwu that picked, ‘Priority of Character in Leadership’.

Also, the Spiritual Family of the National Association of Sabbath Youths (NASY), in her 2020 Leadership Conference reflected and kindled a Memorial light for the Gallant youths whose lives were lost during the #EndSARS protest with four sacred points which included:

‘We mourn their Painful and Heroic exit and pray that their precious souls shall find eternal shalom

‘We pray for the healing of the bereaved families affected and that they get justice physically and/or spiritually

‘We pray that the positive purposes of the #EndSARS protest shall come to limelight.

‘Finally, we pray for people-driven governance and transformational leadership that shall beget better and fulfilled youths from hence in our land, Africa and the globe at large,’ they said.