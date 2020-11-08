CMC Gladiators on Thursday October 29 paid a condolence visit to the management and staff of TV Continental (TVC) in Lagos over the loss incurred when hoodlums set the television station on fire during the #EndSARS protests that rocked the nation recently.

Led by its founder, Cornel Udofia, the CMC Gladiators’ delegation, which consisted of Nollywood stars and other personalities, was received by the Group Controller (Public/Current Affairs, TVC News), Babajide Kolade-Otitoju.

According to Kolade-Otitoju, who conducted the ‘gladiators’ round the burnt facility, 44 vehicles belonging to the station and some staff including Outside Broadcast (OB) Vans worth several millions of naira, were set ablaze by the hoodlums.

Before departing, CMC Gladiators offered prayers and presented to the management of TVC a letter titled, Missive For Concern.