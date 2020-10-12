Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Despite the announcement by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Muhammed Adamu, on the ban of the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), youths again took to the streets of Owerri, the Imo State capital, in protest, calling for the total reform of the Nigeria Police Force.

The youths took off from the Imo International Convention Centre where they gathered at around 10 am and marched towards the Government House roundabout, which is also a few metres away from the Imo State Police headquarters.

Most of them were singing and carrying placards with such inscription as “My phone is my privacy”, “Enough is enough”, “Reform Nigeria police”, “End police brutality”, among others.

The protesters halted at the Government House roundabout where they were addressed by the State Police Public Relation Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, on behalf of the State Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede.

‘The protesters said they were protesting police brutality, extortion and incivility to the members of the public,’ the police spokesman said.

‘But we have assured them that we are following up on the directive of the IGP to meet with stakeholders to find a way of moving Nigeria Police to be more citizen-friendly and other reforms are coming up. It’s going to be all encompassing, it will not be business as usual.

‘The Force has set up a mechanism to make sure that we will not trample on the rights of the people we are trying to protect.’