Okwe Obi, Abuja

Following the #EndSARS protest that went haywire at Apo-Kabusa axis, over 50 vehicles were razed including vehicles belonging to the Spokesman of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, and his Media Aide, Cosmos Ekponobi.

Ugochinyere, who visited the scene Wednesday, blamed the Federal Government for not managing the crisis on time.

He said: “The government is not doing anything. The thugs who carried out the destruction are hired. These are sponsored militia working for people in government. How did ethnic angle come into this whole thing?

“If the government is angry with the protest, it should organize its own to test its popularity. When these people came, the police where there and did not do anything.

“What the protesters are asking for is good governance. What the presidency has succeeded in doing is widening the gap of ethnicity.”

Meanwhile, owner of the mechanic shop, Uche Ndukwe, said he lost over N200 million and claimed that some thugs invaded his shop and tried killing him and his boy, but they fought back. “They later came back under the protection of Police to destroy the place and set fire on the cars under his custody.

“I lost more than N200 million. I am begging the government to come to my rescue,” he said.

An eyewitness, Chinedu Stanley, said: “We were trying to secure the cars and the security men were here, instead of chasing the hooligans, they were pursuing us instead.

“The thugs that carried out these wicked act, we learnt they are not from this community, that they were imported.”