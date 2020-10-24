Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company(EEDC) yesterday raised the alarm over what it described as unfortunate disruption of its operations within the South East zone of the country.

The Company which noted that the development was caused by the ongoing EndSARS protests in different parts of the zone assured the general public that as soon as normalcy returns, all outstanding faults will be cleared and supply restored.

In a statement by the company’s Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, lamented that the works of the company’s technical and maintenance teams have been disrupted because of the unsafe working environment occasioned by the activities of the protesters.

“The activities of the EEDC technical and maintenance teams have been disrupted as a result of unsafe working environment occasioned by the ongoing unrest/protests across parts of the South East states where we operate.”

“We are however closely monitoring the situation, and as soon as normalcy returns, all outstanding faults will be cleared and supply restored.

“In view of this, several reported faults affecting supply to our esteemed customers are yet to be attended to, as lives of our personnel are under threat, and as a result their safety is not guaranteed.

“We are however aware and concerned of the untold inconveniences this situation has caused our customers who are currently out of supply, understanding how critical electricity is to everyone, especially as most people are staying safe at home due to the imposed curfew and unrest.

“Safety and safe environment are aspects of our operation that we do not compromise, as they allow our field staff efficiently carry out their duties without fear. We are however closely monitoring the situation, and as soon as normalcy returns, all outstanding faults will be cleared and supply restored”