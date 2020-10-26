Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State government has reviewed the ongoing curfew hours earlier imposed on the state.

It noted that the 24-hour curfew declared on the state has been reviewed with dusk to dawn restriction time from 8pm to 6am

Recall that the governor, Kayode Fayemi, had following the hijack of the peaceful EndSARS hash tag protests in the state by miscreants, on Tuesday, October 20, imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state.

The commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Hon. Akinbowale Omole, in a ‘Public Announcement’ made available on Monday morning, disclosed this, said :

This is to inform the general public in Ekiti State that the state government has reviewed the period of the on going curfew.

“It is now from dusk to dawn, starting from 8pm to 6am.

“All members of the public are to go about their normal businesses without fear of molestation.”