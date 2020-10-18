Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Human and vehicular movement was grounded for several hours in the major streets of Nsukka town in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State following an ‘End SARS’ protest by the youths in the area.

The youths, who trooped out in their thousands as early as 9 am on Saturday, marched along the major roads in Nsukka town chanting songs of rage, demanding an end to the federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad,, otherwise known as SARS, police abuses and bad governance.

They accused the police squad of maiming and killing of innocent people, molestation, and extortion among other accusations.

Ugwuanyi Ikenna, a demonstrator at the protest, said: ‘We want to make our own statement in respect to police brutality, extortion and killing of innocent citizens. We want to put a stop to that and call for reformation of [the] Nigeria police.”

Caleb Onyedikachi, Speaker, Youths Assembly of Nigeria, Nsukka LGA, said: ‘We want an end to bad governance, we want a government that will be beneficial to all and sundry not one that breeds corruption and police brutality.

Mr Arron Agbo, a lecturer at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, said: ‘I’m here to support the youths in the protest against bad governance and police brutality. As a lecturer if the future of the youths are destroyed who am I going to teach? Who is going to learn from me? We are happy that the youths are arising to take back their country, and also to tell the leaders that the youths are not stupid, they are not thugs, all they want is good leadership and good governance.’

Mr Chidi Onah, a lawyer and a Human Right activist, said he joined the protest to support the youths in the call for police reform.

He said that disobedience of law that govern the country’s right and freedom of citizens has no place in a democracy.

He regretted why SARS which was created to tackle kidnapping, robbery and other related crime has stand against innocent in Nigerians because they have expensive phone, and riding exotic cars.

Addressing the protesters at Adada House Nsukka, Mr Cosmas Ugwueze, the Council Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, commended the protesters for conducting the protest in peaceful manner and urged demonstrators to remain peaceful.

‘We are in support of the you protest that is targeted towards marking the society a better place.’

Also addressing the protesters at Nsukka Police Area Command, Abraham Gyenge, Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) commended their youth’s for beings peaceful in their protest and urged them to keep it up.

Gyenger said the police provided security for protesters to ensure that hoodlums did not hijack their protest.

‘I am addressing you as the most senior police because the Nsukka Area Commander, his second in command, and the Nsukka Urban DPO, and are not in the office,’ he said.

Daiy Sun reports that the protest was peaceful and lasted till 8 pm.