Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Thousands of youths grounded Umuahia, the Abia State capital, Monday, joining their counterparts in other parts of the country in the #EndSARS protests.

Protesters were reported to have turned back a military truck that approached their right of way in the city centre.

Led by some popular artists, including Labister, Dauda (Uchenna Egbochuo), and Victor Osuagwu of the Dynamites Band, the protesters took off from Abia Tower of Peace, along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway and marched into the city centre, where major roads were blocked.

Moving through Okpara Square, the protesters marched to the Government House to see the State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, who did not address them.

Angered by this, the youths blocked the Government House – Federal Medical Centre – Aba road – Ikot Ekpene road junction and said they would remain there for three days if the Governor did not address them.

The protesters made a fire and cooked food on the road in the meantime.

The youths were seen carrying placards, some of which read, “EndSARS now”, “SARS must end”, “Reform Nigeria”.

Although the protest was peaceful, human and vehicular traffic was significantly disrupted.

Traffic wardens left their duty posts as the demonstrators took over control of traffic at some traffic control posts.