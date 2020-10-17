Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue youths on Saturday finally thronged out in their hundreds, walking through streets of Makurdi, the state capital to join the #EndSars protest.

The youths who earlier in the day gathered at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) Square, Makurdi later marched round some major streets in of Makurdi chanting solidarity songs.

Although the protest was relatively peaceful, members of the public, especially shop owners initially locked up their shops for fear that it could turn violent.

However, when the shop owners observed the peaceful nature of the protest, they eventually flung open their shops while the protesters marched on.

The procession moved from the IBB Square through High Level to the popular Tito gate and then to the Railway Market fr where it headed towards the Police Headquarters where the youths had a brief stop over, a development which disrupted traffic flow for sometimes before they moved on.

Some of the protesting youths who spoke with our correspondent on the condition of anonymity said the Saturday protest was just the begining of many more protest of such nature in the state.

They promised that they will.not relent until the federal government fulfils its promise to the people as well as wipe away the untold hardship ordinary Nigerians were going through.

The protesters bore placards with various inscriptions including; “End Police brutality”, “The Service Chiefs must go”, “Restructure Nigeria” and “Give us jobs,” “We deserve better”, “Secure Nigeria” and “Fix Nigeria” among others.