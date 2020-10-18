Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Protest against Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) held on Sunday for the third time in Kaduna.

The first one was held last week Tuesday in parts of Kaduna metropolis with protesters shouting, “we are fed up with SARS”.

Second one was held on Saturday with hundreds of Kaduna youths demanding an end to what they called “bad governance”, even as the crowd caused slow pace of vehicular movement between Ahmadu Bello Stadium and Railway junction roundabouts for hours.

However, the protesters on Sunday occupied major roundabouts in the city, starting from Stadium roundabout to Lagos street roundabout as well as Katsina road roundabout.

The protesters played loud music from a moving truck just as they displayed the national flag and placards.

Some of the placards carried inscriptions such as ‘Buhari shut up’, SARS must go, enough is enough.

Some of the protesters climbed available structures within the roundabouts displaying the national flag.