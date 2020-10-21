George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Suspected hoodlums on Wednesday set ablaze the Divisional police headquarters at Nwaorieubi in Mbaitoli council area of Imo state in the ongoing #ENDSARS protest in the state.

It was reliably gathered that hundreds of the hoodlums who attacked the police divisional headquarters as the sending the officers at the station scampering for safety before setting the station on fire.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson of the Imo State command, Mr. Orlando Ikeokwu (SP), said that hoodlums masquerading as #ENDSARS protesters set ablaze the Nwaorieubi Divisional police headquarters in Mbaitoli council area of Imo state.

He said: “It true that hoodlums set ablaze the nwaorieubi Divisional police headquarters in Mbaitoli council area but no arrest has been made yet.”