Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, has formally inaugurated a 16- man Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate allegations of extra-judicial killings and brutality by security agents in the State with a retired Chief Judge of the State, Justice Sunday Imo as Chairman.

Ikpeazu while inaugurating the Panel, charged the members to investigate cases of extrajudicial killings by police men and other security agents from 2015 to date.

He also charged them to investigate all forms of police brutality, extortion and intimidation from 2015 to date, to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the #EndSARS protests and other grievances associated with it.

The Panel is also to examine the root causes of the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protest by hoodlums and identify those involved and make recommendations to government on possible compensations to ascertained victims.

The governor charged the panel to turn in its report within 12 weeks, adding that the turn of events of #EndSARS protest was unfortunate in view of the collateral damage caused on lives and property in the State.

The Governor who said his administration is currently looking at the demands of the youths with a view to meeting them, urged them to restrain from further protest.

Other members of the panel included; Nwakanma John, Daniel Chinagozi, Ariwa Zuby, Eric Ikwuagwu, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, Comrade John Emejor, Comrade Nnanna Nwafor and Mrs. Doris Ogala.

Also on the list are, Uche Nwokocha, Mr Nkemjika Nnadozie, Mr Enyinnaya Standhope Nwigwe, Mrs Anastasia Uchenna, Mr. Ndubuaku Nwogu, Engr. Steve Sylvanus and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Uzoamaka Ikonne who serves as Secretary to the panel.

Responding on behalf of other members, Justice Imo assured that the panel would carry out the assignment with all deligence considering the importance of the assignment.