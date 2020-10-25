Youths from Imo State have warned those behind the burning of Police stations, local government headquarters and general destruction of public and private property to desist from the act or face their wrath.

The youths under the auspices of Imo State Prosperity Youth Movement gave the warning yesterday in Owerri at a press conference.

The leader of the group, Ohawadi Udochukwu , flanked by over 100 members, said that they came out not to fight anybody, but to tell those who want to destroy the state to give peace a chance.

In the past few days some hoodlums, hiding under the #EndSARS protests, have burnt Police stations, courts , INEC offices and local government council headquarters in different parts of the state.

But Udechukwu on behalf of the youths declared: “The governor of our state Distinguished Sen Hope Uzodimma is a progressive leader and a pure democrat. That is why he supported genuine #EndSARS protesters “

They recalled how the governor visited the police station and released those detained by the disbanded SARS, adding that his government never harassed the genuine #ENDSARS protesters during their peaceful protests.

The youth leader recalled that all through their protests they were never provoked by anyone to warrant burning of public offices adding that they were dismayed that some people claiming to be youths were engaged in the burning of police stations and other public buildings.

“We want to tell the people behind all these carnage that Imo youths are watching . We know those leaders who in the past have threatened to make Imo State ungovernable. No one has monopoly of burning structures. We want everyone to embrace peace and not to take our peaceful disposition for weakness. Don’t push us to the wall,” they warned.