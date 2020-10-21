Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Youths protesting agaisnt police brutality in Ebonyi yesterday attacked the Kpirikpiri police post in Abakaliki the state capital.

The youths numbering over 50 had marched to the police post at about 3:15 Pm and set the main office of the police post and a vehicle parked in front of the office on fire.

The police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) for Ebonyi command,DSP Loveth Odah, when contacted denied that the police post was on set on fire.

Odah however confirmed that a vehicle in front of the police office was burnt but said the owner of the vehicle was yet to be ascertained.

She said ‘I just went round Abakaliki metropolis now. I discovered that Kpirikpiri Police Station was not on fire. The only thing that was gutted by fire was a vehicle parked in front of the Police Station”