Desmond Mgboh ,Kano

A total of 39 suspects have been arrested in Kano State as a result of the recent #ENDSars disturbance that rocked the state, the police in gave announced.

Briefing the media, Wednesday, Kano State Police Public Relations Officer , DSP Abdullahi Haruna said the suspects were arrested for acts of looting, vandalism and malicious destruction of public and private property .

He further disclosed that seven vehicles, seven motorcycles and one tricycle were burnt during the crisis adding that eight othet vehicles were equally vandalised on that occasion.

Thirty Eight (38) Shops including Galaxy Mall and Chicken Republic were looted and vandalized in the areaxsaid the spokesman.

Items so far recovered from the looters , according to him, were 25 Gas Cylinders, Two Fire Extinguishers, four Washing Machines

Eleven eleven refrigerators generators ,and two grinding machines.

Also recovered were five motorcycles, including one burnt motorcycle five empty 10.2kg drums tick Ppastic drums among others.

Presenting an account He added the tragic incident, he recalled that ,” On the 19/10/2020 at about 0715hrs, uncoordinated groups of protesters mobilized at Sabon Gari Quarters Kano under the cover of “EndSars Protest”.

He added ,”They carried out procession from Sarkin Yaki Area of Sabon Gari to France Road up to Kwakwaci and Airport Road where some of protesters trespassed into a political party office, removed the flags and pelted stones.