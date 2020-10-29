Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi Kebbi State Government has rolled out strategies and programmes to improve the social – economy wellbeing of youths in the state. The government stated that, it’s would provide enough information for the teaming youths to tap various grants,empowerment, agriculture loan’s opportunities by international groups, Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) and other donors for you their progress. The Commissioner for youths and Sports Development in the state, Alhaji Gidado Kaliyal who stated this while addressing various youth groups on mutual dialogue, held at the conference room of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Development along other cabinet members of state executive council, reassured the youths that the current administration would do everything to strengthens their capacity as productive members of the society. The Commissioner for Information Communication Technology, ICT, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad Magoro ,Commissioner for Information and Culture,Alhaji Mahmud Warrah ,Majority Leader, Kebbi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Faruq Aliyu Nasarawa and Alhaji Shehu Mashal , the Chairman of Jega LGA who double as the state ALGON Chairman as well as the Deputy National President of ALGON were among those who witnessed the interactions session. The Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, while addressing the youths, said, “the state government have the confidence about the ability of youths to become vanguards of development of the society. The state government will make enough opportunities available and other organisations for the youths to utilise, for economic prosperity”.

The Commissioner for Budget and Economic Development, Dr. Abba Sani Kalgo in his remarks, told the youths that the forum was not to apportion blame on anybody about the challenges facing the State and the Nation.

” Rather, we should forge ahead on uplifting the living condition of our youths, through gainful profitable ventures”.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Mahmud Warrah, said the Ministry would provide free services on issues of sensitisation, public enlightenment and announcement pertaining to empowerment programmes, agricultural schemes or entrepreneurship in form of radio and television jingles and programmes, as well as in the print media.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Yahaya Sarki in his short remarks advocated for greater synergy between the CBN, NIRSAL , the Donor Agencies and the Ministry of Information and the Press, for the creation of awareness on the availability of the various FGN interventions for the youths.

In his paper presentation, Dr. Usman Buhari Gwandu, enumerated numerous grants and loan schemes in Nigeria, Africa and at the global levels which youths and women could access, to attain self employment.

A Representative of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, SME, Alhaji Nasiru Bello, lamented the high rate of unemployment among the youths, especially graduates of Universities and Polytechnics.

He disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has set aside N75 billion for the youths to access through the SME, to start businesses of their own.

Bello informed the session that interested applicants could get N250,000 to N3million soft loans if they apply for it on-line.

He commended Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State for setting the pace in agricultural revolution in the country, through rice production, advising potential beneficiaries to utilising services by the SME.

The Representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Alhaji Sabo Altine, made reference to numerous intervention schemes by the CBN, towards tackling unemployment in the country, bolstering youth empowerment and agricultural production.

He said that, several loan packages, with minimal interest were available to enable the youths, not only be self employed, but to become employers of labour.

A participant, Yakubu Danjuma, who represented Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, would want such interaction be held regularly with participation by the members of Faith-based Organizations.

In a closing remark, the Commissioner for Information Communication Technology, ICT, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad Magoro, made it clear that Kebbi State Government, under the incumbent administration of Governor Atiku Bagudu, has created intervention Schemes covering all aspects of Society and human endeavours, to improve the quality of life of the people.