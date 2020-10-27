Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has appealed to the residents of Iwoland to respect human lives and dignity and eschew destruction of public and private property.

The monarch made the appeal against the backdrop of the rampage by hoodlums who had hijacked the ongoing nationwide #endSARS protest and embarked on wanton looting of COVID-19 palliatives as well as public and private property.

At the weekend, scores of hoodlums were plotting to invade the Oluwo’s palace and continue the looting spree but when concerned residents got the information, they trooped out in their numbers and blocked all the routes linking the palace to rebuff the attack.

A statement by the monarch’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibraheem Ali, which gave an account of the hoodlums’ plans for the attack reads in part:

“Early in the morning, unconfirmed information reached the residents of Iwo that some hoodlums will attack the palace in search of COVID-19 palliative.

The residents, without the palace knowledge mounted road blocks at every root connecting the palace. They waited to see that person born of human who will unleash terror on their heritage.

Our palace is sacred. It is untouchable.

Our king is a servant, serving us wholeheartedly without limitation. He gave us palliatives cutting across all ages and social statuses.”

While commending the residents for voluntarily defending the palace with road blocks, the monarch asked leaders to be more responsible in discharging their responsibilities.

Oba Akanbi condemned the attack on the Iwo Local Government and called on residents to demonstrate virtues that Iwo is known for.

He stressed the need to apply maturity at this critical time, saying that whatever destroyed today might have costly and negative effects on the economy and individual tomorrow.

He asked the politicians to borrow a leaf from his traditional style of commitment to serving humanity.

The Oluwo noted that it was such commitment that motivated people to voluntarily mount road blocks at every route to the palace to prevent any infiltration.

“The recent happenings in the town have presented a new challenge for me to serve better. Many who could not see beyond the nose tried to run us down but many appreciate and reciprocate.”

“He who serves will be served. I run palliatives on daily basis since my ascension as Oluwo. Aside distribution of money, I feed people three times a week in my palace. The recent much acclaimed palliative distribution is not new to my crown. I only multiply it when COVID-19 incurred more hardship on residents.

“The Nigerian leaders most, especially politicians should borrow a leaf from my leadership style committed to lifting humanity. A meritorious leader will need no campaign to win, your antecedents are certificates to win any contest

“The leadership decaying is fighting back. The residents should please calm down, embrace peace and eschew destruction of property”

“I appreciate them for listening to our appeal and halted setting of Iwo Local Government secretariat ablaze. The cooperation of Taa’wun and gallant individuals are appreciated. Iwo is an aspiring city. We should not destroy what our heroes laboured to construct.

“While I again appreciate their tenacity in defending the palace, I want to appeal to everybody to halt what I describe as self destruction. We pray to have a new land of hope of competent leaders.”

“I appeal to everyone of us to embrace peace. We are one big family. Let’s be peace loving.”