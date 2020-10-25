Ben Dunno, Warri

The Commander Sector 1 of Operation Delta Safe, Col. Sanni Ahmed, has assured of a cordial working relationship between the military and the members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Delta state chapter.

He urged them to put whatever difference the recent development that led to the manhandling of a doctor may have caused, saying it was just a one off case in their cordial relationship over the years.

Reacting to the recent case in which a medical doctor, Dr. Ralph Onyemekiehia, was handled on Saturday by soldiers while on essential duty during curfew, the commander described it as a one-off incident that must be guided against in the future.

Speaking at a tripartite meeting between the military, government officials and the members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Delta state chapter at the Sector’s Headquarters inside the 3Battalion Barracks in Effurun, yesterday, Col. Ahmed, noted that it was an unfortunate

While admitting that those in medical professional, especially the doctors are highly respected by the military even during war situations and therefore topping the list of those on essential services during curfew, he attributed the incident to the exuberance of the officers on duty.

According to him; “I want to take full responsibility for what happened because the men are under my command. However i can assure you that the officers in question would be sanctioned accordingly for their misconduct to serve as deterrent to others”

The Director General (DG) Security to Delta state government, Hon David Tonwe,

Implored the NMA members to accept the apology of the military over their colleague, stating that the essence of the meeting was to guide against future occurrence of such a sad incidence.

Responding the Chiarman, Delta state chapter NMA, Dr. Emmanuel Nwose, express the displeasure of his body to such a ugly development but commended the Commander for the maturity and high sense of professionalism with which he handled the incident.

He however requested an apology letter from the authority on behalf of his member that suffered the humiliation and also demanded that a signal be sent out to other military units across the state to avert such an embarrassing situation of its members wherever they are in the state.

He said with the intervention and assurance of the Sector Commander the members would no longer continue with their planned strike actions as they are hopeful that they would not express such unpleasant treatment to their members again.