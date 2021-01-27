From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The National Taskforce on the Prohibition of Illegal Imposition/Smuggling of Arms Ammunition (NATFORCE), has promised to assist the police in the recovery and looted arms during the #EndSARS protest.

NATFORCE Director General, Baba Mohammed, who made the pledge recently during the National Executive Council meeting in Abuja, added officers in villages are helping with security intelligence to recover arms.

Mohammed, who got elected newly following the death of the organization’s former head, Emmanuel Okereke, pledged to redouble his effort in reshaping the body.

“What NATFORCE has done over the years is to bring on board children from villages. So, in terms of intelligence we are able to quickly bring children who are members of NATFORCE to assist us. So apart from those officers in the city we also have in villages.

“So through that synergy we have been able to achieve a lot. And in most cases, when they achieve those feat they normally hand them over to other law enforcement agencies like the police. We are going to redouble our effort in ensuring that we do more than ever in this regard,” he said.