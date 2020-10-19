Tony Osauzo, Benin

As the #EndSARS protest violence spread to parts of Benin yesterday, the Ugbekun Police Station in Upper Sakponba road, came under attack, with youths setting ablaze a patrol van parked at the station.

This is even as the protesters in Auchi and its environs turned the protest into money- making venture by extorting motorists yesterday.

Th protesters armed with placards of various inscriptions reportedly came out as early as 8 am and blocked the Okene – Auchi – Benin highway, causing traffic gridlock from Jattu jucntion along the highway, extending beyond the Auchi Polytechnic main gate.

This was said to have forced motorists to take alternative routes in the communities in the area which‎ some protesting youths cashed on to extort money from motorists who were extorted amounts ranging from N200 to N1000, depending on the type of vehicle.

The protesting youths stationed at Jattu junction of the Okene – Auchi – Benin highway, were reportedly seen enjoying themselves with games such as Whats, Ludo and Football.

They were also said to have bought and slaughter a goat which they used in preparing themselves meal during their peaceful protest.