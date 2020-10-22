Christopher Oji

The Police have reclaimed Lagos roads from protesters as they cleared baricades.

The operation was led by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Research and Planning, Mr Leye Oyebade, accompanied by Lagos State Commissioner of Police Mr Hakeem Odumosu. In a statement by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ,said ,”today we moved round some volatile areas within the state to clear the obstructions on major roads in order to create access for motorists and other road users, especially those one essential services.

“The initiative was borne out of the need to clear the roads off barricades and taking charge of security of lives and property in Lagos state due to the prevailing violent attacks on lives and property of the Police, government and private individuals leaving many lives and property lost and damaged.