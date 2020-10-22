Christopher Oji

The Police have reclaimed Lagos roads from protesters as they cleared barricades.

The operation was led by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Research and Planning, Mr Leye Oyebade, accompanied by Lagos State Commissioner of Police Mr Hakeem Odumosu.

In a statement by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said, “today we moved round some volatile areas within the state to clear the obstructions on major roads in order to create access for motorists and other road users, especially those one essential services.

“The initiative was borne out of the need to clear the roads off barricades and taking charge of security of lives and property in Lagos state due to the prevailing violent attacks on lives and property of the Police, government and private individuals leaving many lives and property lost and damaged.

“In the same vein, the police chiefs visited some strategic places particularly the attacked Nigerian Correctional Custodial Centre, Ikoyi, which was partly set on fire today by the hoodlums, to assess the extent of damage and fortify the security of the centre to prevent jail break.

“The areas where the police chiefs cleared barricades include Falomo Round About, Sura-Adeniji and Ilubinrin end of the Third Mainland Bridge, Iyana Oworo and Gbagada end of Ikorodu Expressway, Oju Elegba (Surulere) and Apongbon Bridge, in the Lagos Island.

“The Commissioner of Police, condemned the continuous attacks on police stations and public facilities, as Ikotun Police Station was set ablaze today, Thursday, by the hoodlums; and warned that the command will neutralise any moves that can jeopardise security architecture vis-a-vis maintenance of law and order in Lagos State.