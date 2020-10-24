JOE EFFOING, Uyo

The claim in some quartes that nonindigenes poured into Akwa Ibom State to wreak havoc during the bloody #EndSARS mayhem, has been tactically refuted by the state police command.

The police command has rather paraded ten persons, all from the state who infiltrated the hitherto peaceful #EndSARS protest to cause arson and looting of public and private properties worth millions of naira in Uyo.

The Police said places vandalized were De Choice shopping Mall, LG Showroom , Access bank, Akwa Ibom Broadcasting Corporation Office and the items the command was able to recover presently were: Fourteen (14) Deep Freezers, Six (6) Refrigerators, Eight (8) flat Screen Televisions.

Others were; Four (4) water dispensers, Sixteen (16) bags of rice, Four (4) Air conditions, A printer, chairs, and other items.

The recovery according to the Commissioner of Police, Andy Amiengheme, who paraded the suspected vandals and arsonists as well as recovered items during a press briefing at the command headquarters, was effected less than 24 hours after the looting.

Amiengheme explained that he had visited all the affected places with his team and promised to ensure that more looted items are recovered and urged members of the public to avail the police with useful information that could achieve this.

He however commended the state government and the sister agencies such as the Army and DSS for their collaborative efforts in restoring normalcy to Uyo and to the entire State as well as Akwa Ibom people for their peaceful disposition.

“It is with a heart full of pains that I address you today. The events of the last 24 hours have given me and every concerned Akwa Ibomite a great course for concern.

“Yesterday, some youths with evil intentions in the guise of #ENDSARS went about vandalizing, looting and burning some Government and private property including the Akwa Ibom State Broadcasting Corporation (AKBC), Anchor Insurance, De Choice Shopping Mall, L.G showroom, and Access Bank Plc. I have visited all the said places today with my Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, *DCP Auwal M. Mohammad* , and have made an on-the-spot assessment of damage done.

“I commend the State Government’s timely intervention through the imposition of curfew as I today went round to ensure strict compliance, and we will continue to do so.

“Gentlemen of the press, i am however delighted to inform you that our quick deployment of Anti-Riot Policemen in conjunction with the efforts of sister security agencies such as the Army and DSS, and the efforts of the State Government has restored normalcy in Uyo and the State in general.

” However, the Command’s efforts have yielded positive results leading to the arrest of the following persons: Victor Udoeka Effiong ‘m’, Emediong Michael James ‘f’, Imedimfon Ime James ‘m’, Isaac John Udoh ‘m’, Sunday Michael James ‘m’, Wisdom Godswill Reuben ‘m’, Ntiefon Ime Robbert, Akaninyene Abraham Livinus ‘m’, Imoh Enobong Sunday, Isaac Sunday Udo ‘m’,

“The recovery of stolen property worth millions of naira, as you can see here displayed.

They include the following; Fourteen (14) Deep Freezers, Six (6) Refrigerators, Eight (6) flat Screen Televisions, Four (4) water dispensers,

Sixteen (16) bags of rice, Four (4) Air conditions, A printer, chairs, and other items.” He said.

The CP also called on the perpetrators to desist from the dastardly act and toe the line of peace or face the full weight of the law.