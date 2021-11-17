From John Adams, Minna

As Nigerians continue to react to the report of the probe panel set up by the Lagos State Government to investigate the alleged shooting of young protesters at Lekki toll gate, the former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Jonathan Vatsa, has asked the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, to resign and apologise to Nigerians for saying that nobody was killed during the shooting at the toll gate.

Vatsa said that if the minister refused to resign, President Muhammadu Buhari should sack him in order to redeem the image of his administration.

The former commissioner, who added his voice to the growing condemnation of the minister for the role he played during the #EndSARS protests which resulted in the Lekki toll gate shooting, in a statement in Minna titled “Wen will our leaders follow the path of honor”, insisted that the most honorable for the minister to do was to tender his letter of resignation.

‘By so doing, the blood of innocent young, armless Nigerians who were shoot by security agents while carrying Nigeria flags and singing the country’s National anthem, will have peace with him,’ Vatsa said.

According to the former publicity secretary of APC in the state, ‘with this panel report, it is obvious that uncountable young, vibrant and promising Nigerians were massacre on that night.’

Vatsa said that ‘unfortunately, the president sees nothing wrong with his ministers.

‘By now, everybody expected the president to have changed these ministers when it is obvious that the system is completely not working. The highest he should allow them to stay would have been two years.’

He urged the president Buhari to, as a step towards healing the wounds of the Lekki shooting, set aside October 20 every year for the remembrance of the young Nigerians that were killed during the protest.

‘This is in addition to full implementation of the panel reports. This must be done to show that every young Nigerian life matters,’ he stated.

